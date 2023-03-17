Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan keeps collecting in its seventh week!
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan keeps collecting in its seventh week!(Photo Credit –Poster From Movie)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s strarrer blockbuster Pathaan continues to shine at the box office. The action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand has become the all-time number-one Hindi film worldwide, and it is still collecting a good amount even after entering its seventh week.

Pathaan, on its seventh week, collected 2.97 crore nett in India (Hindi – 2.90 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.07 crore).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan‘s comeback film, and ever since the film was released, it has only broken the record. The film received a lot of love not in India but from all across the globe.

Here’s the day-wise break up:

Pathaan Friday Collection : 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Saturday: 0.61 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.60 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Sunday: 0.81 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.80 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Monday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Tuesday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Wednesday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Thursday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Pathaan‘s nett collection in India stands at 540.98 crore (Hindi – 522.40 crore, Dubbed – 18.58 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1046.60 crore (India gross : 655 crore, overseas : 391.60 crore)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Witnesses A Drop But Expected To Hit 100 Crores Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out