Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s strarrer blockbuster Pathaan continues to shine at the box office. The action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand has become the all-time number-one Hindi film worldwide, and it is still collecting a good amount even after entering its seventh week.

Pathaan, on its seventh week, collected 2.97 crore nett in India (Hindi – 2.90 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.07 crore).

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan‘s comeback film, and ever since the film was released, it has only broken the record. The film received a lot of love not in India but from all across the globe.

Here’s the day-wise break up:

Pathaan Friday Collection : 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Saturday: 0.61 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.60 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Sunday: 0.81 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.80 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Monday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Tuesday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Wednesday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Thursday: 0.31 crore nett in India (Hindi – 0.30 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.01 crore)

Pathaan‘s nett collection in India stands at 540.98 crore (Hindi – 522.40 crore, Dubbed – 18.58 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1046.60 crore (India gross : 655 crore, overseas : 391.60 crore)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

