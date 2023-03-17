Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered into its second week. The film did well during its 9-day extended opening week by falling short by a few crores from hitting a century. But nothing to worry about as the milestone will be achieved during the second weekend. Now, let’s see how the rom-com fared on day 10 at the Indian box office!

Overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics did help initially as the rom-com churned out maximum numbers during the extended opening weekend. However, since word-of-mouth has been mixed, a huge drop was witnessed on Monday. But post that, a steady trend was seen till yesterday. Today, amid multiple releases coming to theatres, TJMM witnessed a noticeable drop.

As per the early trends, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has dropped more than expected on day 10. It is heading to close its day between 3.30-3.50 crores. Yesterday, the film earned 4.43 crores and one expected collection of at least 4 crores for today. However, with Kabzaa, Zwigato, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Shazam 2 arriving in theatres, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer faced a dent in screen count, leading to a bit less numbers.

At the end of 10 days, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is aiming for a collection of 95.74-95.94 crores at the Indian box office. With a jump in numbers, the film is expected to hit the 100 crore mark tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

