Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful and bankable actors globally. In fact, he’s one of the wealthiest actors in the world and recently defeated Hollywood actor Tom Cruise on the list. SRK has always been pretty vocal about his life and how he loved his mother and wished she could see him on a 70 mm screen, but she left him before that in 1990 due to diabetes. Scroll below to watch a viral video where SRK is seen paying respects to his mother in the graveyard, and fans are now reacting to it on social media.

It was in 1992 that SRK won his first award in Bollywood and dedicated his award to his late mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, and left everyone emotional with his heartwarming speech. The superstar lost his mother in 1990 to diabetes, and while she was fighting her life in the ICU, Khan was praying for his mother in the hospital’s parking lot.

Later, in an interview with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan regretted that his mother couldn’t see his success and said, “I want my mother to see me, 70 mms, a lot bigger than what I am.” When the host reminded her of all the applause he received upon getting his award, the actor replied, “At that point, I was remembering my mother too much. Whatever I remember of her, is that she was unlike me.”

An Instagram page named ‘SRK Vibe’ has shared the video of Shah Rukh Khan paying his respects to his late mother’s grave with the same interview playing in the background. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@srkvibe2.0)

This will indeed leave all the die-hard fans emotional!

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺her son conquered the entire world😭😍🥰, so sad srk if she would have been today don’t know how much proud she would have felt but still she is watching you and her blessings and billions of fans around are always with you😇😘”

Another user commented, “The way he respects every women is heart winning❤️ “

The comments section under the video is filled with hearts for Shah Rukh Khan; we can’t stop watching this video repeatedly. He’s one gem of a person!

