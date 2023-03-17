Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently featured in the highly – anticipated rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor revealed what happens when he and his actor wife Alia Bhatt gets into an argument and how they settle it down. The actor appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show and had a candid chit-chat with her. He spoke about many things, including how he and Alia deal with disagreements. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranbir has come a long way not just as an actor but also as an individual. Over the years, we have seen him evolving, and his honest interviews are proof of it. He is currently enjoying the best phase of his life but when it comes to marriage/ relationship fights are inevitable. The Barfi actor revealed that he is someone who needs space after a fight. However, Alia doesn’t make peace with it until she makes her point clear.

In a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Mirchi Plus, Ranbir Kapoor said, “If there is a fight, I can just kind of take space. Alia is somebody, she is a lawyer, so if she feels that she was wronged, she does not let go until she makes her point clear. And I am the guy who has no ego, and doesn’t have self-respect also. I am happy saying sorry even when I am right or wrong. But I like the concept of space (sic).”

Talking about the fights that every couple has, the actor further added, “When a couple fights, sometimes to hurt each other, a lot of things are said for effect, and you don’t really mean it. Meanwhile, the other person thinks that you are coming from a place of something so that person takes those 3-4 words and it stays with that person, then you have to clarify. So it always comes with the heat of the moment.”

Well, Ranbir Kapoor’s take on fights is a story of every couple. One needs space & another doesn’t let it go until the points are clear. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.

