Fans have been drooling over the hot bod of Shraddha Kapoor in her latest flick ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ where she is seen opposite Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time. The audience has been raving about how gorgeous and fit Shraddha looked in the movie. Well, if you want to know the secret behind her hot avatar, scroll down for details.

The secret behind Shraddha’s toned body in the movie is all due to the hard work put in by sports nutritionist and celebrity fitness coach Maahek Nair. For the unversed, Maahek has been training with Shraddha for more than a decade. Decoding the final look of the actress, Maahek, who has earlier trained Aditya Roy Kapoor, Remo D’Souza, Maniesh Paul and others, revealed how Shraddha achieved the razor-sharp look with a specially designed fitness regime and a dedicated diet plan.

As reported by Mid-Day, the director of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Luv Ranjan briefed Maahek that he wanted a body that is “hot and toned” and at the same time “not too ripped.” The fitness trainer then divided the task in two phases. According to the publication, in phase 1 of the diet plan, Maahek trained Shraddha’s lower body and prepared a diet plan which included moderate carbs, proteins and fat. The 36-year-old binged Tofu steaks, sprouts salad, sprout tikkis, Gluten-free Pasta, quinoa and vegetables. Shraddha prefers a vegetarian diet, and therefore, meat was not an option.

Shedding light on the next phase, Maahek said, “Phase 2 was all about deep lean look where the abdomen had to be slimmer with lesser retention on the face.” The meals were pre-planned and included leafy salads, vegetable soups, falafel, chickpea, Chia seeds, Acai and Blueberry smoothie bowls to create a high-protein and low-carb diet. The fitness trainer revealed that the diet for the ‘Aashiqui 2’ star got strict here which included 14 hours of intermittent fasting.

“Shraddha has conditioned herself to follow a healthy lifestyle. She does not binge on processed food and is very particular about what she feeds to her body”, said Maahek She also shed light on the physical training revealing which included Pilates, running sprints and TRX. Speaking on this, Maahek asserted, “The result was a body that is leaner, sharper and hotter.”

