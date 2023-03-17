It has been a decent first week for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as 92.44 crores have been accumulated at the box office. The film brought in 70.24 crores in the extended five day weekend and then in next four days that followed, over 22 crores more came in which is actually a good average of over 5 crores per weekday. From Monday to Thursday, the trending was actually better than expected considering the uneven ride which was seen in the first five days.

There are three new films that have released today, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Zwigato and Kabzaa but none of these has a massive screen/show count to its name as there has been a controlled/restricted arrival. While Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is looking at word of mouth to result in an increased demand while Zwigato is niche. On the other hand Kabzaa, despite being a biggie from south, isn’t quite riding the Kannada wave a la KGF: Chapter 2 and hence has seen a controlled release as well.

As a result, between the four films, it’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor which has the highest count of shows and screens reserved for it. That would ensure that the film would have the best collections of them all, and then an overall good weekend as well. As long as around 17-18 crores come in from the box office, it would be good enough.

