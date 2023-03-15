Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic box office success and is the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. Today, the film is celebrating 50 days of its glorious theatrical run and is now playing in 20 countries worldwide!

In India, Pathaan is being played across 800 cinemas. Rohan Malhotra – Vice President, Distribution, YRF, says, “As Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF Spy Universe, completes 50 days in theatres, we would like to thank everyone, across the world, for giving love and support to our film. The fact that Pathaan continues to run in theatres is a sign that audiences want to support cinema if it delivers on the promise of giving them a never seen before experience. We are glad that we could give them that.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan will also run in 19 other countries like – the USA, Canada, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, U.K., Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives, South Africa, Kenya & Tanzania. It will run across 135 cinemas in these countries.

Released on 25th January, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Japan): Collection Shoots Up Post Oscars’ Victory, Aiming To Hit The 100 Crore Milestone Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News