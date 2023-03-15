After being in theatres for the first three days, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected 36.59 crores at the box office. While these numbers were fine, they couldn’t find a place amongst Shraddha Kapoor’s Top-5 biggest weekends since her Saaho, Baaghi 3, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi had scored much bigger. As a result, the film found a place in the seventh spot.

Well, now that the film has been in the running for seven days, it has found a way right into Shraddha Kapoor’s Top-3, what with the film edging past the first-week score of all aforementioned movies, barring Saaho and Baaghi 3. The film has seen a healthy score of 82.31 crores already and hence is way ahead of the next best in the list, Ek Villain.

This is how the week one (first seven days) score of Shraddha Kapoor’s biggest films looks like:

Saaho – 116.03 crores Baaghi 3 – 90.67 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 82.31 crores Ek Villain – 77 crores ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2 – 72 crores Chhichhore – 68.83 crores Stree – 60.39 crores Baaghi – 59.72 crores Street Dancer 3D – 56.77 crores Half Girlfriend – 49.19 crores

She still has a lot of competition coming from her own films because a couple of films which are lower down the order actually went on to do very good business in the long run. While Stree ended up collecting 130 crores during its lifetime, Chhichhore was even better at 153.09 crores. In fact, there are a couple of films of her with score of 150 crores or more, the other being Saaho [150 crores]. The film that it would be aiming to cross is Stree though it would be touch and go.

