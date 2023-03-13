Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is witnessing a rollercoaster ride at the Indian box office. After witnessing a healthy upward trend on Saturday and Sunday, the film has seen a bigger drop than expected today, i.e. on its day 6. Is it a worrying sign? Let’s see what early trends for the first Monday suggests!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, TJMM also stars Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor in key roles. When compared to post-pandemic Bollywood releases, the film has done well during its 5-day extended opening weekend. However, much more is expected to emerge as a clean box office success and the rom-com is said to carry an exorbitant budget.

On Sunday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed its biggest day by scoring 17.08 crores. Now, as per early trends flowing in, the film has witnessed a huge drop of over 60% as the collection is heading in a range of 5.90-6.30 crores on day 6. If compared with Friday’s 10.52 crores, the film has dropped by over 40%, which is a worrying sign. This fall is more than expected and now, the need of the hour is to stay stable in the coming days.

At the end of 6 days, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is aiming for a total of 76.14-76.54 crores at the Indian box office. Overall, this is a good total, and the film will be crossing 100 crores in the next few days. As the upcoming Friday witnesses multiple releases, it will be interesting to see if TJMM retains a healthy chunk of screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

