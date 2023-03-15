Pathaan Box Office Update: Celebrating 50 Days In Theatres, Crosses 540 Crores

25th January 2023 – This was the day when Pathaan hit the screens. Today, on 16th March 2023 as it completes its 50-day run in theatres, it has created history by being the biggest Hindi film ever to have graced the screen in the new millennium. Especially since the term 100 Crore Club was coined after the blockbuster success of Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, box office has turned out to be one of the most talked about in the business of Bollywood. In that context, the Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer has broken all records.

Be it the biggest first day, first weekend or first week, Pathaan finds a place right up there at the top. Then, of course, this mighty second day fell on Republic Day and all records were smashed big time. Fastest 100 crores, 200 crores and 300 crores were scored in a jiffy, and then it went on to go where no other Bollywood film had ever gone before, which is the setting up of the 400 Crore Club and then the 500 Crore Club. This wasn’t all as it also ended up surpassing the lifetime scores of Hindi dubbed versions of KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

Today, Pathaan is still running and is celebrating 50 days run across the entire country at practically all multiplexes and even major single screens. The collections haven’t stopped coming as the overall numbers stand over 540 crores while just the Hindi version too has crossed the 521.50 crores mark. There is still some ammunition left for the film and it will keep burning at least mildly till Bholaa arrives on 30th March. Until then, it could well end up bringing around 4 crores more, only to aim for a lifetime of 545 crores.

The Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand film has scored, and how!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

