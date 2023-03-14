Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has shown a steady trend on its first Tuesday. After witnessing a huge drop on Monday, the need of the hour was to stay stable on the following days and the film has done exactly the same. Here’s how much collection it is heading to on day 7 at the Indian box office!

The Luv Ranjan directorial has been in both positive and negative limelight. On the one side, the film is doing well at the ticket windows, while on the other side, it is in the news due to going over budget. As per several reports, being over budget is the thing that would restrict TJMM from emerging as a clean box office success.

Coming back to the day 7 report, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has shown a minimal fall from Monday’s 6.05 crores and is earning anywhere between 5.50-5.80 crores on Tuesday. Though slightly on the lower side, TJMM is at least showing a steady hold. Now, a similar hold is a must in the next two days as the weekend will give some sort of boost.

The overall total at the Indian box office is standing in the range of 81.79-82.09 crores at the Indian box office after 7 days. Shockingly, shows of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar were reduced on Monday, so it is interesting to see how it retains a healthy chunk of screens with Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato, DC’s Shazam 2 and Kabzaa (pan-India film) releasing this Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

