In early February, South star and Bollywood actor Prakash Raj shocked everyone with his comment on ‘The Kashmir Files’ and its director Vivek Agnihotri. At the same event, the actor was seen bashing the boycott gang, comparing them to dogs who only bark but never bite. TKF, which is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, has been in the news for all the infamous reasons right from the start. As SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an award at the 95th Academy Awards, Raj re-shared the clip and said “I was right”.

Despite having a great run at the box office, the film, which was released in March last year, continues to be mired in controversies for different reasons. Earlier, the film grabbed headlines when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lipid called it vulgar propaganda at a film festival in Goa.

After RRR’s Oscar win, Prakash Raj took to Twitter, where he reshared his video from Feb and wrote alongside, “#Oscars2023… I was right on #PropogandaFiles. Scroll down for more details.

In the video, Prakash Raj is heard saying, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why I am not getting Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

Later, when Vivek Agnihotri learnt about his jibe, he hit back at him on social media. Taking to Twitter Vivek Agnihotri had shared Prakash Raj’s video from the event and said, “A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever.”

