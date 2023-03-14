Veteran actress Farida Jalal has been a part of the Indian film industry for 57 years and has appeared in over 200 movies. While most of her roles are memorable, there’s something exceptional about her part in the film, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.’ In an interview in 2014, the veteran actress revealed how ‘DDLJ’ played a crucial role in her life and changed her career graph for good. Scroll down to know more.

Farida ji played the role of Kajol’s mother in ‘DDLJ,’ who supported her daughter in pursuing her happiness. Her fans loved her character, and filmmakers wanted to cast her in their movies. The actress revealed during an interview that she was placed on a pedestal after the film and had multiple offers in hand.

During an interview with Rediff.com, Farida Jalal said she was offered multiple movies. She said, “DDLJ gave my career a boost, and placed me on a pedestal. In a way, the film was a turning point in my career. I got a lot of films after DDLJ released, and I could quote any price.”

Farida Jalal has been a crucial part of Bollywood and played important supporting characters in hit movies. She added that after the release of ‘DDLJ,’ the placement of her name in film credits also changed. “This means a lot for a character artist like me,” she said.

While sharing an interesting anecdote about ‘DDLJ,’ Farida ji revealed that she never went to London to shoot the movie. She said, “Most of the film was shot at Filmistan studios, including our London house, the song Mehdni laga ke rakhna and so many other scenes. I never went to London to shoot the film.”

Farida ji’s role in ‘DDLJ’ is one of her best performances to date and one of the best portrayals of Indian moms on-screen. She deserved every bit of the appreciation she received after the movie’s success.

