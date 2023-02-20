Amber Heard seems to have decided to stay away from the limelight. She’s living a peaceful life in Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige and her lover Bianca Butti. The actress opted for the low-key lifestyle after losing the defamation suit to ex-husband Johnny Depp and settled it for $1 million. Scroll below for the latest details as we update you on the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s decision to move out of LA.

As most know, Johnny has been focusing on his music career as his acting future still dwindles. He performed a lot of shows with late friend Jeff Beck. Reports are rife that the actor even stayed with him for the longest time, but moved out of his place after his unfortunate demise. JD is’t liking his life in Us and has moved to London now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to Sunday Times informs, “The hubbub and craziness of LA and New York can be exhausting. As much as London and Paris are busy, thriving cities, Johnny still feels he can relax and be creative there. He has always loved Europe, and people love him there. He feels very at home there and finds the European lifestyle a bit more his speed.”

The report adds that Johnny Depp doesn’t have any property in the UK yet, so is relying on his friends on most days. Rest of the time, he’s shifting to hotels and juggling between the two options. It is after Jeff Beck’s death that the actor shifted to London and has been living there since.

On the professional front, Johnny Depp will be next seen in the French film Jeanne du Barry. He will also be touring across Europe this Summer along with his band Hollywood Vampires.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Henry Cavill Is Very Self-Conscious About A Body Part Of His & May God Bless Your Naughty Mind Already

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News