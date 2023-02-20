Megan Fox Finally Breaks Silence On Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Allegations With Social Media Comeback: "Let This Story Die & Leave All Of These Innocent People..."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the internet by storm with their breakup speculations which started before Valentine’s Day. Fox reportedly shared a cryptic deleted all of her and Kelly’s photos together from her social media account before deactivating. And now, she’s back, and she’s here with a message for all. What is that message, you ask? Scroll down to get all the juicy deets.

Quoting Beyonce‘s lyrics from ‘Lemonade’, Jennifer’s Body hinted at a possible breakup with her beau. She even reportedly removed her engagement ring. Not only that, before going off the social media grid, she unfollowed everyone and followed only a handful of people, including Eminem, who has not been on good terms with Fox’s musician fiance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the actress has returned to Instagram, which is an entirely new slate devoid of any photographs or anything. She isn’t following anyone else, either. The first and only post shared by Megan Fox explains that MGK has not been unfaithful, and there’s no ‘third party’ involved in it.

In her post, she wrote, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Netizens indicated that MGK might have been unfaithful to Megan Fox with his female guitarist Sophie Llyod. The couple was spotted outside a counsellor’s office seeking professional help.

For the unversed, Megan Fox was previously married t Brian Austin Green for ten years before splitting in 2020. In the same year, she met MGK, and after dating for two years, the head-over-heels lover got engaged last year.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: You Fame Penn Badgley Almost Played Jesse Pinkman In Breaking Bad But Aaron Paul Won The Race: “That Was The Best Television Script I’d Read”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News