The course of Television content changed forever when the monster of a show Breaking Bad graced our screens years ago and became a fan favourite in no time. The show where a man did the oldest job to save himself with a young chap to his side went on to become a cult. Both Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston’s Walter White became household names and found a massive fanbase. But did you know that You star Penn Badgley was also in the contention to enter the show?

Penn for the unversed is the actor who shot to massive fame with Netflix’s You which is right now in its fourth season as we speak. Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, an obsessive lover who happens to be a serial killer who manages to be undercover and elope after killing people he aims to. The actor is now garnering praises for a new season that is right now streaming on Netflix.

But way before he got onto playing the obsessive killer, the actor was in contention to play one of the most iconic characters in the history of world television. The actor was in contention to play none other than Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. Read on to know everything you should about this most surprising update of the day.

As per a Screenrant report, Penn Badgley was talking about the roles he came close to playing. The actor revealed that he almost ended up playing Aaron Paul’s role Jesse Pinkman alongside Bryan Cranston’s Walter White in Breaking Bad. The star spoke about how this was the best script he had ever read.

“One I got so close on was ‘Breaking Bad.’ It was between me and Aaron Paul. We tested. And actually that was the best television script I’d read, at that point. That was the one that got away,” Penn Badgley said.

