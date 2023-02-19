With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are getting overhyped about the multiple possibilities MCU could work on with one of the most ruthless villains of Marvel comics, i.e. Kang the Conqueror. Jonatha Majors is excellently portraying the role of a time-travelling antagonist. The first and foremost question popping in the fans’ minds is whether he will be in the Fantastic Four movie. So brace yourself! The Studios’ creative executive and producer of Ant-Man 3, Stephen Broussard, has addressed it in one of the recent interviews.

For the unversed, Kang is a descendant of Reed Richards, and his name is Nathaniel Richards. MCU has already announced that he will be the next Bid Bad after Thanos in Phases 5 and 6. His presence was also teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when John Krasinki’s Reed mentioned he has two children, so Marvel has been setting him up really well, and since he is a time-travelling menace, he’s expected to appear in the Universe quite often.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to the topic of whether Kang will appear in MCU’s Fantastic Four movie or not, Broussard in an interview with Den of Geek, said, I don’t want to speak too specifically about what might or might not happen in that film [‘Fantastic Four’]. They obviously have an amazing rogues gallery, and the sky’s the limit with them. But Kang as a force, Kang as a plurality, feels very exciting to us, and I think there will be no corner of the MCU that won’t be affected by Jonathan and by Kang moving forward.”

In the comics, there are multiple variants of Kang, and together they are known as the Council of Kangs. Broussard teased that different variants of him may appear in future and will be portrayed by Jonathan Majors only. He said, “That feels very exciting to us; the idea of Jonathan playing these characters is very unique. I was just trying to think this morning about, like, is there anything comparable in movies to this character playing radically different versions of the same person? It feels unique to explore, and I’m glad we get to be the ones to do it.”

The Ant-Man 3 producer on the topic of Kang being in Fantastic Four further mentioned, “Moving forward, the connectivity and where these films can talk to each other in exciting ways starts to come together. That form follows the function of making something entertaining, aspiring to make a great series in ‘Loki’ and aspiring to make a great movie in ‘Quantumania.'”

Marvel did one hell of a job with their biggest crossover movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and the Avengers: Kang Dynasty has also increased people’s expectations, mainly because of the excellent way Jonathan Majors essayed the role with uniqueness.

As for Fantastic Four, the film is slated to release in 2025, just before the release of Avengers: Kang Dynasty. For now, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in the theatres, which came out on 17th February. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, and Jonathan Majors.

For more news, and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Flash Will Mark Ezra Miller’s Exit & Grant Gustin’s Entry As Barry Allen In The DCU? Here’s What The Wild Rumour Says

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News