After F1 released in theaters, who would have thought that a Formula One racing drama could outpace a DC superhero movie, and that too a Superman reboot! But that’s exactly what happened a few days ago when Brad Pitt’s F1 raced past James Gunn’s Superman at the global box office. The sports drama has now surpassed Superman’s $612.5 million worldwide haul, with the gap steadily widening. It remains to be seen which one of them will finally end up with the higher tally.

Currently, F1 ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and has secured a spot among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time. And as the film approaches the final lap of its theatrical run, it is closing in on the lifetime earnings of a Marvel superhero movie — the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. Let’s break down how much more F1 needs to earn globally to overtake the Marvel hit.

F1 vs. Ant-Man and the Wasp – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up:

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $188.5 million

International – $427.5 million

Worldwide – $616 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $216.7 million

International: $406 million

Worldwide: $622.7 million

That leaves F1 just $6.7 million behind the Marvel sequel on the global charts. With its current momentum, and assuming its digital release doesn’t significantly cut into ticket sales, Brad Pitt’s racing drama still has a shot at crossing the finish line ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Whether it overtakes Marvel’s $622.7 million milestone will become clear in the coming days.

Four Films Standing Between F1 and Ant-Man and the Wasp

Before F1 can match the global earnings of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it first has to edge past four notable films on the all-time box office charts:

Casino Royale (2006) – $616.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Logan (2017) – $619.2 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

This places F1 within striking distance, requiring roughly $0.6 million, $2.6 million, $3.2 million, and $5.5 million to overtake each of these films one by one.

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

