After recently overtaking popular titles like Ready Player One, Life of Pie, The Passion of the Christ, and The Wandering Earth II at the global box office, Brad Pitt’s F1 is now inches away from outgrossing Daniel Craig’s James Bond movie Casino Royale. With a current worldwide haul of $615.4 million (per Box Office Mojo), Apple Original Films’ record-breaking Formula One racing drama became Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movie ever and is now on track to hit the $620 million milestone.

Currently ranked as the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025, F1 trails behind the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie. However, with the latter’s global earnings standing at $630 million, catching up looks unlikely at this stage. As F1 approaches the final lap of its theatrical run, the film is closing in on the lifetime earnings of the critically acclaimed blockbuster led by Hugh Jackman: Logan. Read on to discover how close Brad Pitt’s racing drama is to overtaking the superhero classic.

F1 vs. Logan: Box Office Comparison

Here are the box office breakdowns of the two films, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

F1 – Box Office Summary

Domestic – $188.4 million

International – $427 million

Worldwide – $615.4 million

Logan – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $226.3 million

International: $392.9 million

Worldwide: $619.2 million

As the numbers reveal, F1 is currently behind Logan by just under $4 million in worldwide grosses. At its current pace, and assuming the film’s digital release doesn’t significantly impact theater attendance, the sports drama still has a chance of surpassing the Marvel blockbuster before concluding its ongoing theatrical run. The final outcome will become clear in the coming days.

F1 Can’t Beat This Logan Box Office Benchmark

Logan pulled off the impressive feat of grossing $619.2 million worldwide on a relatively lower budget of $97 million, earning roughly 6.4 times its production cost. In contrast, F1 was reportedly made on an estimated budget of $250 million and has so far generated about 2.5 times that figure. While F1 stands as Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing the return benchmark set by Logan appears virtually impossible given its significantly higher production and marketing expenses.

More About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

