The standalone first film about the clawed mutant, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was slammed by fans and critics. It turns out even Hugh Jackman, who portrayed Wolverine, was disappointed with the film.

In an interview with Collider in 2013, Hugh Jackman said that X-Men Origins had failed to meet his expectations. X-Men Origins: Wolverine chronicled the early life of James Logan (Jackman) and the army experiment that turned him into a mutant. The film, which grossed $373 million on a $150 million budget, was widely criticized for its sloppy script, scoring 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time, Jackman said that despite putting his heart and soul into the film, it failed to deliver. He added, “When I watched it, I still don’t feel like we’ve really delivered my vision of who this character is. I think we’ve got another shot at it.”

Jackman continued, “I’ve always found it fascinating and slightly, I’ll admit, frustrating that I feel we’ve never really delivered what I would say is the core of the character.

However, Jackman held out hope for the 2013 sequel, The Wolverine, directed by 3:10 to Yuma director James Mangold. Jackman told Collider that The Wolverine was the first film to get the character right, noting that it captured the superhero’s vulnerable and human side.

Praising the sequel, Hugh Jackman said, “I think in this story, you get to see the ultimate Wolverine. You get to see who he really is. You definitely see him at his most vulnerable, both physically and emotionally.”

Jackman was right in his assessment. The Wolverine grossed $416,456,852 at the box office against the budget of $115M. The film also has a significantly higher 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

