As Deadpool and Wolverine continue their record-breaking spree at the box office, the MCU film can check off another milestone. The R-rated Superhero sequel surpassed its predecessors in the movie’s highest number of F-bombs dropped.

Furthermore, according to Hollywood reporters, when the film inevitably lands on streaming survive Disney+, it will reign supreme as the movie with the most f-bombs.

Deadpool 1 uses the F-bombs and its derivatives 84 times, and Deadpool 2 clocked out at 90. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine use the F-word 118 times. Despite setting the record for the most F-bombs uttered in the franchise’s history, Deadpool 3 doesn’t even come close to beating the film with the highest number of profane words.

That honor goes to the gang who brought us Trailer Park Boys. Swearnet: The Movie, released in 2014 and now streaming on Netflix, is the film with the highest number of F-words. Here’s a list of the Top five films in the category.

5. ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ (2022)

The extremely profane, gruesome slasher film follows a robot, Santa Claus, who goes on a rampage on Christmas Eve. The 87-minute movie drops 487 f-bombs.

4. ‘Uncut Gems’ (2019)

The 2019 Adam Sandler film, which centered around a gambling addict, dropped 560 f-words, making it one of the most profane films of the past decade.

3. ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

It’s no surprise that a Martin Scorsese film has landed on the list of reigning potty mouths. The f-bomb-heavy film dropped the swear word a record 569 times.

2. F*CK The Documentary (2005)

Is it any surprise that a documentary about the profane word itself is the second highest-rated film to use the f-word? The film that provided insight into the word’s origins dropped the f-bomb 857 times.

1. ‘Swearnet: The Movie’ (2014)

The 2014 film breaks the record for the most f-words used in a movie. The film that the actors of the Trailer Park Boys TV series who try to create an uncensored network online dropped the f-bomb 935 times.

