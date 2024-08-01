“Deadpool & Wolverine” continues to dominate the box office. The third installment in the superhero franchise, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, will soon become the highest-grossing R-rated pic at the domestic box office.

In its debut weekend, the superhero blockbuster set opening weekend and first Monday records for R-rated movies, surpassing the $134 m record set by the first Deadpool in 2016. The third Deadpool film collected $205m during the opening weekend at the domestic box office.

According to Deadline, as of Tuesday, July 30, the film’s running domestic total stands at around $260 million. Mere days after its release, Deadpool and Wolverine will soon surpass its predecessors as the highest grossing films in the franchise at the Domestic box office. The first film ended its domestic run in 2016 at $363M. Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 collected $325.M. at the end of its theatrical run.

According to the outlet, by Sunday, August 4, 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine will reach $380 million.

Currently, with a domestic haul of $260 M, the film is among the ten highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time at the domestic box office. In the next few days, Deadpool and Wolverine will overtake The Hangover ($277 million), The Matrix Reloaded ($281 million), Deadpool 2 ($324 million), It ($328 million), Oppenheimer ($329 million), Joker ($335 million), American Sniper ($350 million), Deadpool ($363 million) at the domestic box office.

By Sunday, August 4, 2024, the film will continue its record-breaking spree by overtaking Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ to become the highest-grossing R-rated pic at the domestic box office. The 2004 R-rated film capped off at $370.7M.

Given that on its fifth day of release, the movie passed the $500 million mark at the global box office, at this rate, Deadpool and Wolverine will soon surpass a billion dollars worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Hooked On Drama: 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss CBS’ The Young And The Restless

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News