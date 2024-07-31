In Presumed Innocent, prosecutor Tommy Molto discovers a fire poker in his house at the beginning of the episode, and he feels it has something to do with the murder of Carolyn Polhemus.

He provides the court with this information, but the evidence is withheld from the jury because the poker lacks fingerprints or DNA. The accused, Rusty Sabich, is irate because he believes this proof could exonerate him. Raymond, his attorney, cautions against making any public claims because he thinks it would backfire.

Shocking Finale Reveals the True Killer

As the trial concludes, tensions increase. The defense offers additional testimony from a medical examiner, who believes Carolyn’s death time may differ from the earlier estimate. Rusty’s team expects that this will cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

However, Tommy Molto disputes the examiner’s impartiality, weakening the new evidence. Rusty’s closing speech in court is riveting, encouraging the jury to focus on the absence of specific evidence against him. The jury finds him “not guilty,” creating the impression of a satisfactory outcome.

The drama takes an unexpected turn that evening. Rusty discovers a suitcase in their bedroom and accuses his wife, Barbara, of being Carolyn’s killer. His intense interrogation reveals a dark side of him, but Barbara denies everything. The real twist comes when Jaden, Rusty’s daughter, confesses. She reveals that she had driven to Tommy’s house to plant the fire poker and had killed Carolyn in a fit of anger after Carolyn’s inflammatory comments.

The episode closes with a montage showing the characters’ lives after the trial. Tommy retires, Raymond enjoys his gardening, and the Sabich family appears to carry on with a veneer of normalcy during Thanksgiving. Despite their outwardly normal life, the family’s dark secret remains. With the show renewed for a second season, viewers can look forward to more intriguing stories and unexpected twists.

