Kanye West and Bianca Censori are deeply, madly, and passionately in love; at least, that’s what those viral papped images portray. They always grab eyeballs for their unusual fashion choices, but despite massive criticism, they don’t care! Insiders now claim Ye critiques his wife’s body right down to her private parts, and it’s highly demeaning. Scroll below for all the details.

Wild rumors have circulated on the internet about Ye and his wife, Bianca. Her family allegedly cut ties over her revealing fashion outings, which they allegedly felt were ’embarrassing.’ But her sister quashed the rumors and claimed they’re one big happy family, and there’s no bad blood. Not even with Kanye!

A source close to InTouch Weekly has now made serious claims about their married life. “Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. He films her from every angle before they go out. Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning,” claims the insider.

The report also claims that Kanye West decides and controls what Bianca Censori eats and drinks. She is allegedly not even allowed to go to bed unless instructed to do so. The source adds, “He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!”

There remains no confirmation of any of these rumors.

Meanwhile, Binaca Censori has been busy bonding with her stepdaughter, North West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter was recently seen hanging out with his new wife as they headed to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine. But her NSFW shorts, which looked more like underwear, garnered massive backlash from viewers.

Kanye and Bianca married in December 2022, almost a month after he had finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Rumors suggest the new couple may be planning for a baby.

