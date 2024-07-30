American actress Gwyneth Paltrow is an exceptional actress with countless accolades. Besides her illustrious professional life, she is also famous for her personal relationships. The Marvel star dated quite a few leading actors, including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. She was married to Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin. They parted ways after being together for years. They even share two kids.

Even after the divorce, Gwyneth and Chris share a friendly bond, but the Iron Man actress thinks of him as still a part of the family. However, it is not how two exes remain friends but more of a sibling kind of relationship. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin met in 2002 at the backstage of a Coldplay concert a few weeks after her father’s demise, and the song Fix You was written to help her process the grief. They got married in 2003. After being together for over a decade, the couple officially parted ways in 2016. A few years later, in 2020, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet, Gwyneth told British Vogue that she and Chris never completely settled into being a couple.

Gwyneth Paltrow said, “But one day, despite all our efforts, I found that I was not at a fork in the road. I was well down a path. Almost without realizing it, we had diverged. We’d never find ourselves together in that way again.”

Later, the Iron Man star told the Today Show that Chris Martin was like a brother to her after the divorce, as per Yahoo. Gwyneth said, “He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family. I love him.” She continued, “I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well . . . You know, it really did, I have to say.”

Currently, Gwyneth Paltrow is married to director Brad Falchuk, and Chris Martin is engaged to the Madame Web star Dakota Johnson.

