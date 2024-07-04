Dakota Johnson is one of Hollywood’s leading actresses. She made her on-screen debut in the 2010 Oscar-winning film Social Network. Johnson gained mainstream recognition after being cast as Anastasia Steel in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, based on E.L. James’s novel of the same name.

The franchise, which included three films, grossed $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. However, the film’s success came with its own baggage, replete with on-set feud rumors. The rumors were not addressed until seven years after the release of the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

In 2022, Dakota Johnson spoke to Vanity Fair about the creative clashes on set, saying if she could only portend how “psychotic” things would turn out, she would not have signed on to do the movie.

Dakota Johnson said Fifty Shades of Grey Author had a lot of creative control

Johnson was referring to The studio, directors, and book’s author, E.L. James, who allegedly created issues on set. Johnson said about the author, “She [James] had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen.”

Johnson said James was adamant about seeing every aspect of the book depicted in the movie despite some of it “just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy.”

Johnson noted that she had signed on to do a very different film than what it morphed into following James’ script demands.

Referencing her three-year film contract, Johnson recalled, “I was young. I was 23. So it was scary. It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements.

The author was enraged after Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the film

Johnson revealed that after Charlie Hunnam, who was initially cast as Christian Grey, dropped out of the film, James was so enraged that she scrapped the script. The role went to Jamie Dornan.

Johnson continued she, along with the first film director Sam Taylor-Johnson and Dornan tried to salvage some of the scripts and would shoot two scenes. “We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she does not regret making the movies despite the on-set havoc.

