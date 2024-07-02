Many wouldn’t dare to pick up a role like Fifty Shades Of Grey, but Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan did! It would be safe to say that erotic romantic drama was a game-changer in their careers as they earned unprecedented success as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. But do you know, they considered each other brother and sister in real life? Scroll below for the interesting details!

Fifty Shades franchise grossed a whopping $1.32 billion at the worldwide box office. It was divided into three parts – Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018). The movies also faced a lot of backlash over promoting n*dity, but they rank among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

Dakota Johnson calls Jamie Dornan “brother”

In 2017, Dakota Johnson got honest about her equation with Fifty Shades Of Grey co-star Jamie Dornan. She told Vanity Fair, “There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”

Dakota Johnson also recalled doing the “weirdest of things” with Jamie Dornan, hinting at their intimate scenes. But she shared that they were a team, always protecting each other from unpleasant scenes and camera angles.

Dakota Johnson has no regrets being a part of Fifty Shades franchise

Despite the massive backlash, Dakota had no regrets about being a part of the Fifty Shades franchise. She added, “Look, it was great for our careers. So amazing. So lucky. But it was weird. So, so weird.”

Fifty Shades follows the story of a college student, Anastasia Steele, who begins a sadomasochistic relationship with young business magnate Christian Grey.

