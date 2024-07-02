Robert Downey Jr is known for his kickass sense of humor. Whether it is roasting Scarlett Johansson or stealing Tom Holland’s thunder with his wit, he’s truly one of a kind. The Avengers: Endgame actor once threatened to storm out of a conference, but his remark left Chris Evans, aka Captain America, in splits. Scroll below to know what happened!

We all know Avengers actors share a close-knit bond. It was also recently witnessed when Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, suffered blunt chest trauma in the unfortunate snowplow accident. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Evangeline Lilly visited his home while he was recovering, while others wished him a speedy recovery virtually.

Back in 2015, the team of Avengers: Age Of Ultron held a press conference ahead of the big release. It was attended by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Paul Bettany, along with director Joss Whedon and Marvel head Kevin Feige.

Cobie Smulders, Paul Bettany, Joss Whedon, Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kevin Feige were asked a series of questions before the reporters moved to Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

Reacting to this, Downey said, “I must be mellowing with age, but I want to say this very clearly: The next time I’m not asked the first question, I’ll f**king walk out!”

Robert Downey Jr looked quite serious when he said this, but his Avengers co-stars knew he was joking. Chris Evans, who sat next to him, was left in splits. Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr bid goodbye to his Marvel character Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. There have been rumors that he may make a comeback in Avengers 5, but that seems less likely. The superstar has previously said he’s done with his superhero role for good!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Who Is Paige Butcher? All About Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Who He Already Calls His ‘Wife’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News