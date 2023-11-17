After Avengers: Endgame, when fans didn’t know in which direction the MCU would go, they got the series WandaVision! It featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series came out in 2021, and we finally saw Wanda embrace her powers and become Scarlet Witch. She appeared in Doctor Strange 2 in 2022, but there has been no news of a season 2, and here’s what its director, Matt Shakman, has to say about a potential WandaVision 2.

The series also features Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, an antagonist in the Disney+ series. A web series is being developed on Hahn’s character called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. But Shakman has revealed that it is not a sequel to the 2021 series. However, there are a few things that the series left the fans wondering about, like where did Vision go. What is the future of Vision in the MCU?

Many things remain unanswered, and it seems the fans have to wait more to get those answers while Matt Shakman shares a disappointing update on WandaVision 2. Speaking to The Direct’s Russ Milheim, Shakman revealed that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is not a sequel to Elizabeth Olsen’s series, and the characters involved in that are out there and are on their own. He explained that the story of WandaVision was about Wanda’s grief, and it is done; hence, season 1 is complete. He also praised the show’s writer, Jac Schaeffer, for his commendable job.

Matt Shakman added, “But a proper WandaVision Season 2, with more sitcom styles, and all of that is definitely not in the cards.” The series was fascinating with its different style, and the concept and revelation surprised everyone.

As for Elizabeth Olsen’s return as Scarlet Witch, it is still very uncertain. Marvel itself is currently shrouded with controversies, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’s rumored scrapping being the significant one. On the other hand, director Matt Shakman is busy developing the Fantastic Four reboot. Therefore, people hoping for WandaVision Season 2 should abandon that thought and look forward to other MCU projects.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to come out in 2024. Meanwhile, Fantastic Four is still undergoing the casting process with Pedro Pascal‘s name in the mix. The film is slated to release in the theatres in 2025.

