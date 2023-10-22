There will be discussions and debates about many movies across the globe, but none will match the anticipation that Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four Reboot is riding on. There is so much euphoria around Marvel’s first family that the netizens have been hooked on every project movement. While we have been a victim of a gazillion rumors that all got scrapped, it turns out now Matt Shakman has decided to give us some insight on casting and everything in and around the movie.

If you have been away from the Internet for a really long time, Marvel Studios has been developing a Fantastic Four Reboot with an all-new cast. For that, they have probably considered every possible actor in Hollywood. Adam Driver, Matt Smith, Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirby, Daveed Diggs, and many others were speculated to be in the run. But right at the onset of strikes, the studio allegedly said they were going back to zero with the process of the movie.

Now, as the studio is busy shaping the Fantastic Four Reboot, Matt Shakman, who is promoting his show Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, chose to talk about the same. He has a heartbreaking update to offer, but he also is breaking the silence on replacing Jon Watts (the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home) as the director of F4. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Comic Book Movie, when Matt Shakman was asked about the update on the Fantastic Four Reboot casting, he said, “[will] be an announcement at some point. I’m thrilled that people are as passionate about these characters as I am. The fact that there is so much debate, I love it. I have been thinking about who should play these characters before I had the job to direct the movie, and I understand why everybody would be thinking in the same way.”

“Chemistry is super important…It’s Marvel’s first family. I have to get it right. I have to get that chemistry right,” he continued. “[The announcement is] not going to be immediately when the SAG strike has resolved, but we’ll be able to share some news at some point. And I hope people are as excited about this cast as I am,” the Fantastic Four Reboot director added.

He was further asked about replacing Jon Watts midway and revealed how Fantastic Four was the only project he ever discussed with Marvel after working on WandaVision. He added how Watts was on it for a while and then moved on, adding that he could have done a great job, too. “I was thrilled that I was able to jump into the director’s chair on it and take his place.”

“I mean, we’ve been on our process consistently. I’ve been on the project for a little over a year and working away hard at it the way we’d work on any film at Marvel…starting with, you know, what is the story we want to tell? What is the theme of the story? Why are we telling this story? And just developing the best possible version of that story, and how do we want to bring these characters to life?” He concluded.

There is no release window announced for Fantastic Four Reboot as of yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

