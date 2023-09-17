No one at this moment other than Kevin Feige can dissect what is happening at the Marvel studios with Fantastic Four. A movie announced eons ago with no concrete development that we can call a confirmed piece of news in sight, it has turned out to be a wild ride of rumours. In the past couple of months the movie has seen a very long list of actors beings associated to it. Even Margot Robbie was in the pool with Adam Driver at one point. But now it seems like the studio is back to round 0 and are even shuffling directors yet again.

For the unversed, Fantastic Four Reboot is a movie that is all set to bring the most veteran Marvel family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is possible because of the Fox takeover by Disney. The studio has been trying to shape the project for almost past two years now. Adam Driver, Matt Smith, John Krasinski, Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirby, Daveed Diggs have all been speculated to be a part at some point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while the last casting update said that the studio is back to round 0 and they have scrapped the entire casting process until now only to begin fresh, seems like it also included the director. As per a latest report, Jon Watts is returning to the project after quitting it just last year and making way for Matt Shakman. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It was in April of 2022 when Jon Watts, known for Spider-Man: No Way Home in recent times, walked away from Fantastic Four Reboot and made way for Matt Shakman. Watts wanted a break from the world of superheroes. For many months, we have seen Matt talk about the project as even his idea for it.

Now as per a scooper on Instagram, who goes by the handle MCMCULTURE, seems like Jon Watts is now back on the project. There are no details whether he co-writes, or replaces Matt Shakman entirely, or something else. But the rumour in itself is very wild and confusing at this stage.

Fantastic Four Reboot is slated for a May 2, 2025 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Russell Brand Backed By Infamous Andrew Tate After Being Accused Of S*xual Assualt: “Welcome To The Club”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News