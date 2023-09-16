When Steve Harvey Appeared On The Ellen Show & Proudly Spoke About Kanye West Smiling On ‘Family Feud’ While Subtly Roasting Kim Kardashian, “She Didn’t Know Nothing” - Watch

Steve Harvey is currently making headlines after his wife Marjorie Elaine’s alleged cheating scandal went viral on social media. It blew up after she was accused of cheating on the television personality with her personal chef and bodyguard. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Harvey appeared on The Ellen Show and proudly spoke about Kanye West smiling on his show ‘Family Feud’ throughout while subtly roasting Kim Kardashian about her not knowing anything. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kim and Kanye are now separated, and while the rapper is married to Bianca Censori, the makeup mogul is currently enjoying a single life, and the ex-couple is co-parenting their four kids. Kardashians are one of the most famous personalities in reality, with a crazy fan following on social media.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, Steve Harvey once appeared on The Ellen Show, and the host asked him about the Kardashian-West episode that featured Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kendall Jenner with others.

Steve then dished out details on Kim Kardashian knowing nothing on Family Feud and said, “Kim didn’t know nothing. Nothing.”

He also proudly discussed Kanye West’s appearance on his show and said, “Kanye was the best Celebrity Family Feud panellist we’ve ever had on the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working with him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. When I talked to him on the panel, he smiled. Just tune in, and you’ll see Kanye smiling. He’s happy!”

Watch the episode below:

Haha, Steve Harvey is one of the most real people you’ll ever meet in your life. What are your thoughts on him spilling the beans on the Kadashians-West appearing on his show, ‘Family Feud’? Tell us in the space below.

