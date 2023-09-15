Kanye West is more or less always surrounded by controversies. While the fans were still getting over his NSFW soup with a boat company in Italy, a new controversy popped up in concern with his Malibu home. The rapper has been sued by a former employee as the latter claimed that Kanye West wanted to live in ‘unliveable conditions’ while his home was being constructed. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kanye West has also been in the news over making his wife Bianca Censori wear n*de outfits. The two have been often spotted outside chilling out where Bianca is mostly seen in revealing outfits. Kanye West has also been stepping out in only all-black outfits off late.

Speaking of the latest controversy, according to The Mirror, Kanye West violated the labour laws as a former employee named Tony Saxon who was working on the rapper’s Malibu home has claimed that Kanye wanted to poop into a hole in the floor of his unfurnished house. He also did not want any electricity and wanted to shower outside. Tony, as per the publication, revealed that he started employment with Kanye in September 2021 and was employed as a ‘full-time security and a live-in caretaker.’ Tony claimed, “The man wanted to poop into a hole in the floor. He wanted to basically live in what at the beginning, I thought was supposed to be just an art project.”

The former caretaker of Kanye West’s $55million worth Malibu Home continued, “I thought that he wanted to take out these windows and electricity, oxygen, so he could have this open concept living space that wasn’t necessarily meant for dwelling. I was pretty sure this was just supposed to be something for an art piece or to go there from time to time and whatever.”

While further revealing gross things about the Grammy-winning rapper, Tony added, “As I moved along in the project and he started saying ‘No, I want to live here. I think I’m gonna live here’ and I was living there. It’s pretty absurd to think that anybody…I mean the man wanted a shower outside, no plumbing, pooping into a hole in the floor.”

Kanye West apparently wanted to live off the grid and it was also reported that he wanted to convert his house into a bomb shelter. Tony Saxon further claimed that Kanye wanted to hide from the government.

So far, Kanye West or his team has not responded to the allegations. For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

