Irina Shayk is currently involved in a really handsome triangle with Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper and former NFL star Tom Brady, but her heart is leaning towards the A Star Is Born actor; that’s what the insiders are saying. Bradley and Irina have a daughter together who they are co-parenting, and it’s not unnatural for her to be weak towards her baby’s daddy. Stick to the end of the article to get the deets.

Bradley and Irina started dating in 2015, and after being together for four years, the couple parted ways in 2019, but they still share a cordial bond as they co-parent their six-year-old daughter. On the other hand, the supermodel was linked with Brady in July this year, and after that, they were seen hanging out on multiple occasions.

A source close to the development reportedly told Page Six that Irina Shayk might have been allegedly going out with Tom Brady and thinks that he is her ‘dream guy’, but deep down, she is still hoping to get hitched to Bradley Cooper. The source quoted, “Years have been put into the relationship.” Another source claimed that Cooper was jealous of Irina’s blossoming relationship with the NFL star, while another had contradictory claims, saying that the actor is happy for his ex.

As per the insider, Bradley Cooper is happy about Irina Shayk and Tom Brady and quotes, “[Shayk and Cooper] haven’t been together in so long. They are co-parents, and that’s that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support.” The report further claimed that the supermodel would continue dating Brady if the actor didn’t seal the deal with her, meaning if they were not heading towards a wedding.

On the other hand, Brady, too, holds similar thoughts regarding marriage; after getting out of one with Gisele Bündchen just last year, the athlete is in no mood to get married again, reveals another source. While another quoted, “Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now. His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future.”

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper raised the temperature of social media with their vacation pics from Italy, where the model was seen going topless, but that apparently was just a family vacation for the former couple and their daughter.

