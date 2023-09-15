Mission: Impossible 7 Dead Reckoning Part One, led by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, is not all a loser at the end. As per reports, it might have suffered a staggering loss of $40 million, but the lawsuit filed by the Paramount Studio against its insurance company for allegedly not covering the Covid costs acquired during the delay in production has earned them quite a handsome amount, amid the comparatively poor box office run due to the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

For the record, the production of the seventh instalment of the franchise was delayed seven times between 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. As per the lawsuit, the studio’s insurer, Chubb, said that they would only pay about $1 Million, whereas they allegedly had a cast insurance policy for the production of a $100 Million coverage limit.

According to a report by Collider, the Mission: Impossible 7 studio Paramount has received £57 million, which is around $71 Million, from their Swiss insurer Chubb because of the delay in production between February 2020 and June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the world and the filming restrictions that came along with it. The report stated that when the studio asked for compensation because of the delay from the insurer, they only received $5.5 Million, while the insurance claimed to have a coverage of $100 Million, as mentioned above.

The insurance might aid the Paramount Studios for the alleged loss they suffered at the box office. As per a FandomWire report, Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible 7 was made on a budget of $291 Million and had to earn over $600 Million to break even, but unfortunately, it fell short of just $40 Million and ended up making $560 Million globally. The insurance money just made the cut and thereby covered the remaining amount, making it earn the break-even money.

Mission: Impossible 7 might have had a bit of a cold run because of the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer a few days after the release of the Tom Cruise-led film, but Ethan Hunt will surely be back with Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two soon, and it will be huge!

