Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer continues to mint moolah at the worldwide box office. Released amid tough competition, the film, despite its niche flavour, has emerged as a huge commercial success and even surpassed Inception to become Christopher Nolan’s third highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 21st July, this biographical thriller arrived in a high-voltage clash with Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Thankfully, both opened to highly favourable reviews and audience feedback. And then the social media trend of #Barbenheimer gave a huge boost for both releases, resulting in a thunderous reception at ticket windows.

It’s been over a month and a half, and Oppenheimer is still churning out numbers, with the China release providing a push. As of now, the film stands at $890.98 million at the worldwide box office, thus going well beyond Inception’s $837.18 million global sum, as per Box Office Mojo. With this, it is now Christopher Nolan‘s third highest-grossing film globally.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest grossers:

The Dark Knight Rises – $1.081 billion The Dark Knight – $1.006 billion Oppenheimer – $890.98 million Inception – $837.18 million Interstellar – $715.75 million Dunkirk – $527.01 million

Interestingly, even though Oppenheimer has surpassed Inception in a worldwide collection, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has remained unbeaten in IMDb ratings. With a whopping 2.5 million votes, Inception is rated 8.8 out of 10. On the other hand, the Cillian Murphy starrer stands at 8.6 out of 10.

Before the theatrical run comes to an end, the mark of $900 million is expected to be touched, but an opportunity of hitting the $1 billion is missed.

