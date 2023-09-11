Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is firing all the cylinders to create new records at the Indian box office. The numbers that are coming in are simply out of this world and it seems that only King Khan can pull it off. After an earth-shattering extended opening weekend, the film has entered weekdays and the real test begins today. Let’s see how the biggie has fared in advance booking on day 5, i.e. first Monday!

Shah Rukh Khan is challenging his own records and there’s no other standing in front of him. His comeback film, Pathaan, saw tremendous response coming in but this Atlee directorial has raised the bar at ticket windows by establishing new records. Now, after scoring the biggest ever single day for Bollywood/Hindi films, the biggie is looking to score huge on the first Monday.

Talking about advance booking of day 5, Jawan has sold tickets worth 7.10 crores gross in India (inclusive of all languages & excluding blocked seats). This is an impressive figure and it’s much more than the opening day ticket sales of several big Bollywood releases of 2023. In fact, it’s higher than Pathaan’s first Monday. For those who don’t know, Pathaan had sold tickets worth 5.20 crores gross in advance booking for its first Monday.

With 5.20 crores, Pathaan scored 26.50 crores on Monday (all languages), so one can expect Jawan to hit the 30 crore mark comfortably. It’s also to be noted that ticket prices have dropped today. So those who missed out on this biggie during the weekend would be catching it today, so a strong Monday is definitely on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

