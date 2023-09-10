Jawan has scored a huge record on its third day in theaters. It has scored the biggest day ever for a Bollywood film, hence leaving behind Pathaan. The January released had netted 70.50 crores (across all languages) on its second day, which was a major Republic Day holiday, and here on Saturday, a regular weekend, Jawan has gone much ahead with 77 crores* coming in. This is truly massive because it reflects quite clearly that the day is not too far away when a Bollywood film with a good pan-Bharat appeal could well net even 100 crores on a single day.

The film saw a massive rise in the Hindi version as well, with 68 crores* coming in. On Friday, the film had brought in 46.23 crores, so the jump is bigger than the drop that it had faced after Thursday’s collections of 65.50 crores. In fact, it won’t even be fair to call Friday numbers a drop per se since the collections were still phenomenal, and now Saturday’s growth has pretty much shown what sort of monster Jawan is turning out to be.

While in the Hindi version, the Atlee-directed film has reached 179.73 crores*, if one includes the Tamil and Telugu versions as well, then the 200 crores mark has already been crossed with the total reading 204.73 crores*. The action social family drama is set to have yet another big day today, and while it should cross 80 crores across all languages, it would be interesting to see if it manages to get into that unimaginable 85 crores range as well.

This one is set to be an all-time mega-blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

