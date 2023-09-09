After bringing in blockbuster collections on Thursday when 65.50 crores came in the Hindi version, Jawan went on to have extraordinary collections on Friday as well, what with 46.23 crores being accumulated. This is simply mind-blowing because even though from %age perspective this may seem like a drop in numbers, when one looks at the collections in isolation then they again belong to the blockbuster kind. Moreover, Friday was a regular working day across the country and to still have collections almost nearing 50 crores is just out of this world.

The film will now rise again in a very big way today and rest assured, the first day number would be comfortably surpassed. In fact the target that the film would be chasing is 70 crores and if that indeed turns out to be the case then even bigger records would be smashed.

After all, Pathaan had netted 166.75 crores (all languages) in its first three days and Jawan is now comfortably placed to surpass that number in just the Hindi version after its first three days.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has now reached 111.73 crores in its Hindi version and is heading for a score of 250 crores by the close of its four day extended weekend. One can’t even imagine the number of records that are set to be smashed by the time the extended first week would come to a close but at the bare minimum, the total would surpass 350 crores for sure. Stay tuned as the amazing run of this Atlee directed action social family drama has just begun.

