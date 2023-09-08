Even before the release, the verdict for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was out, with BLOCKBUSTER being written all over it. Yes, it’s one of those films which don’t have to depend on critics’ reviews to be a box office success. But yes, the incredible audience feedback will definitely help the biggie in putting out an unimaginable number on the board, and there are high chances of it taking over the top 3 Hindi weekends of all-time. Keep reading to know more!

SRK’s latest action entertainer marks his first-ever collaboration with director Atlee and even with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This combination of talents from different Indian film industries is being liked by the audience and almost everyone is giving a big thumbs up. That’s really surprising as only a particular section of viewers often likes mass entertainers.

Released yesterday, Jawan has shattered all pre-existing opening day records, and as per early trends flowing in, the Hindi version alone is earning 64-68 crores on the opening day. After such a huge day, the film is expected to rake in 40-45 crores today, with a jump of as high as 65 crores or more expected tomorrow. With such a trend, a score of 170 crores is expected in the first 3 days, helping it to be the best when it comes to the highest 3-day total for a Hindi film.

Take a look at the top 3 Hindi weekends of all-time (3-day) Jawan will be eyeing to surpass:

Pathaan (Hindi) – 161 crores KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 143.64 crores Gadar 2 – 134.88 crores

What do you think? Will Jawan comfortably cross Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Pathaan to record the highest opening weekend (3-day) for a Hindi film? Share with us through comments.

