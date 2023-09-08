Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has completed its opening day on a rocking note and has entered day 2. Going by early trends, the film has taken a historic start and with extraordinary public feedback coming in, there’s no stopping at the box office. Now, speaking about the advance booking for today, the reports are insane and below is all you need to know!

SRK‘s latest actioner was always expected to surpass Pathaan‘s opening day and it has done it with a huge margin. Not just the opening day, but the film is also aiming to score the highest single day for a Hindi film. The combo of SRK and Atlee is working big time and all A, B and C centres are erupting like volcanoes.

Coming back to the advance booking report, Jawan has sold tickets worth 22 crores gross through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). Remember, this figure represents the ticket sales that took place before today’s first show started. For those who don’t know, by 6 a.m. yesterday, the film had made 6 crores gross through advance ticket sales for day 2. So, we can clearly see the magic of positive word-of-mouth, with a jump as high as 266.66% being witnessed in less than 24 hours.

For day 1, Jawan closed its advance booking at 41 crores gross and considering it’s a working day today, a decline was always expected. Nonetheless, over-the-counter ticket booking is going to take this Shah Rukh Khan starrer to the next level today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

