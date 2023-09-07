Shah Rukh Khan is the real king of Bollywood, and if Pathaan wasn’t enough, Jawan is here to wave the flag of victory. The Indian box office has been revived with all new records that are set to blow everyone’s mind. With all the craze and madness going on, the film is set to become the biggest Bollywood/Hindi opener by a big margin. Let’s see how it performed on day 1!

Jawan was an attractive affair for cinema buffs in so many ways! The film starred a fresh pairing of SRK with Nayanthara. Tamil director Atlee, who’s delivered a streak of successes, donned the director’s hat. Vijay Sethupathi locking horns with SRK is another major attraction, and of course, not to forget Deepika Padukone’s special cameo.

While the night shows are going full throttle, early trends for Jawan’s day 1 are already in. After a historic advance booking, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Paisa Vasool’ entertainer is riding high on positive word-of-mouth, leading to unprecedented numbers. With its Hindi version alone, the film is aiming to close its opening day in the range of 64-68 crores net. That’s truly gigantic, leaving behind the biggest Hindi opening (Pathaan – 55 crores) by a huge margin.

Other than the Hindi version, Jawan is also witnessing superb response in the Tamil and Telugu versions. Including all languages, the film is heading for day 1 in the range of 72-76 crores net at the Indian box office. In Bollywood, Pathaan holds the highest opening day with 57 crores and by tomorrow, it’ll become history after official numbers of SRK’s latest biggie come in. This is only the start, and it looks like the sky’s the limit for Jawan!

Meanwhile, advance booking for day 2 has also picked up heavily and now, with the highly favourable word-of-mouth, the extended weekend business will rewrite history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

