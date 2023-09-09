Dream Girl 2 is quietly making its way towards the 100 Crore Club. Though its shows have been drastically reduced in the third week due to arrival of Jawan and hence the split of remaining screens/shows with Gadar 2, it’s somehow continuing to bring in whatever audience it can in the best way possible.

This was evidenced on Friday as well, which was its 15th day in theatres, when 1 crore* more came in. The film is staying neck to neck with Gadar 2 which is doing similar business as well in its fifth week.

Now had there been no Jawan and the competition was from any other new release that was smaller in comparison then the merits warranted a day of at least 2 crores. That would have been far more ideal for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. However, it has to make do with the best it can in the current circumstances.

That would be enough though to push Dream Girl 2 past the 100 crores mark since it has reached 96 crores* now. The film will jump today and then see further elevation tomorrow, which means it’s a given that it will reach 99 crores by close of third weekend. However, with some real good push (which would be difficult though), it could well hit the 100 crores total tomorrow. The film is a big hit for sure and Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa could well be planning for Dream Girl 3 next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

