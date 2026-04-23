The Pixar original animation, Hoppers, is now struggling at the box office owing to multiple new movies. It still has a very strong hold at the domestic box office. It is trying to achieve as many milestones as possible now before leaving the theaters. Hoppers is now tracking to beat the domestic haul of the third highest-grossing Kung Fu Panda movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Pixar original emerged as the highest-grossing original animated film post-COVID, beating The Wild Robot at the domestic box office. It collected a solid $3.04 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the domestic box office, down 26.8% from last weekend despite losing 375 screens. On its 7th Tuesday/discount day, the animation collected $326k, dropping 10.2% from last Tuesday. The domestic total for the Pixar animation has hit $161.8 million after 47 days.

Inches away from surpassing Kung Fu Panda 2 domestically

Kung Fu Panda 2 is the second installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. At its release, Kung Fu Panda 2 became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman. Jennifer also became the first woman to direct a major Hollywood animation solely. The Kung Fu Panda sequel collected $165.2 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the domestic box office over 127 days. Kung Fu Panda 2 is the third highest-grossing film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and Hoppers is on track to beat it. Hoppers is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Kung Fu Panda 2.

How does Hoppers stack up against the other Kung Fu Panda movies?

For the unversed, there are four Kung Fu Panda movies. Hoppers has surpassed the domestic haul of Kung Fu Panda 3, the lowest-grossing film in the DreamWorks franchise. The Pixar original beating two strong franchise films is a notable achievement.

1. Kung Fu Panda – $216.06 million

2. Kung Fu Panda 4 – $193.6 million

3. Kung Fu Panda 2 – $165.2 million

4. Hoppers – $161.8 million

5. Kung Fu Panda 3 – $143.5 million

More about Hoppers

Hoppers is still a few million away from hitting its break-even target. The gap is less than $10 million. According to reports, Hoppers will release on digital platforms on April 28. It is arriving on the digital platforms in less than 2 months. It was made on a $150 million budget and requires $375 million to break even. The Pixar original was released on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $161.8 million

International – $206.0 million

Worldwide – $367.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ridley Scott’s Last 5 Films Ranked By Box Office Surplus: How Many Crossed Break-Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News