Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is a complete package and a very visually striking piece of work. It is after Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Inception at the domestic box office. The sci-fi space drama surpassed the domestic total of Dune 2 this past weekend and is now chasing the $300 million milestone in North America. Despite being in its fifth week, the film is performing really well at the cinemas. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Ryan Gosling starrer stays steady at #2 on the domestic chart, and on its 5th Tuesday, it has outpaced the biggest March releases ever. It collected a solid $2.4 million on its 5th Tuesday/Discount Day ever. The sci-fi saga has recorded the biggest 5th Tuesday ever among March releases, even more than Dune 2’s $1.3 million and Zootopia’s $1.9 million. After 33 days, the domestic total of the movie is $289.2 million, and $300 million is loading and will be hit this weekend.

Project Hail Mary is set to beat Inception domestically

According to the latest domestic numbers for Project Hail Mary [via Box Office Mojo], the film is inching closer to beating Inception’s domestic haul. It is a sci-fi film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Inception is considered one of the best films of the 2010s. Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster collected $292.6 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Project Hail Mary is less than $4 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Inception. Beating it would mean that the Ryan Gosling-starrer has outperformed one of Christopher Nolan’s most iconic and widely loved originals in its home territory. Since Inception is considered a benchmark for original sci-fi successes, beating domestically would highlight strong audience pull. It will prove that this 2026 sci-fi flick is not just a hit but a standout performer in the genre.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s film is on track to cross $300 million domestically soon, and globally, the film stands at $577.2 million. It might not be able to beat Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which grossed $839.8 million globally. Project Hail Mary was released on March 6.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $289.2 million

International – $288.0 million

Worldwide – $577.2 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy North America Box Office: Earns 15% Higher Than The Bride’s Lifetime In Just 4 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News