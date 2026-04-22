The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is unbeatable and immovable from the top spot in the domestic box office chart. The animated sequel is zooming past some of the most popular movies until it catches up with its predecessor’s stellar global haul. It is currently targeting the worldwide box-office lifetime total for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The animated sequel has collected winning numbers again at the domestic box office on Monday, but it is still below The Super Mario Bros Movie and A Minecraft Movie. It raked in a strong $2 million on its 3rd Monday, making it the 3rd-largest third Monday for a video game adaptation. It is below The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $3.5 million and A Minecraft Movie’s $5.7 million 3rd Monday collections. The domestic total of the movie after twenty days is $358.8 million.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie declined by 31% from its 2nd Monday in North America. Internationally, the film stands at $393.9 million cume and will cross the $400 million milestone this weekend. Allied to the domestic total of $358.8 million cume, the worldwide total now stands at $752.7 million. It will either cross $900 million this upcoming weekend or edge closer towards that global milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $358.8 million

International – $393.9 million

Worldwide – $752.7 million

Inches away from surpassing Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked was released in 2024 and it became a critical and commercial hit. The musical fantasy film became one of the trending movies of the time, and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 failed to survive in its wake; they were both released around the same time. It grossed $758.79 million worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is around $6 million away from surpassing the global haul of Wicked.

Surpassing Wicked worldwide would be a notable achievement for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as Wicked is a highly popular blockbuster with strong word of mouth and repeat value. It would highlight that the Nintendo franchise is not just popular with gamers but can also draw massive viewers across all demographics and sustain box-office momentum. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black starrer The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released worldwide on April 1.

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