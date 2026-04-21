I Am Legend 2 Worldwide Box Office: Pre-Production Kicks Off

I Am Legend, released in 2007, is one of the most popular post-apocalyptic action-horror films in Hollywood. It is getting a sequel after over two decades, and the fans are already hyped. The film has begun pre-production, and while we get giddy thinking about the sequel, we are calculating the target it must meet to outshine the original at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the 2007 movie is a post-apocalyptic action-horror film directed by Francis Lawrence, starring Will Smith in the lead role. The movie is loosely based on the Richard Matheson novel of the same name. It features Smith as a US Army virologist. It follows a post-apocalyptic New York City, where a virus—originally engineered as a cure for cancer—has decimated most of humanity. Robert Neville remains the last known human in the city, surrounded by dangerous nocturnal mutants. Immune to the infection, he dedicates his time to finding a cure while constantly fighting to survive against the hostile creatures.

How much did it earn at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, I Am Legend was made for $150 million and grossed solid box-office numbers, becoming a financial success. The Will Smith starrer collected $256.4 million in North America and $585.5 million worldwide. It was really one of the highest-grossing movies that year. The sci-fi movie opened with $77.2 million at the North American box office. Its overall collection makes it a sci-fi hit.

Box office summary of I Am Legend

Domestoc – $256.4 million

International – $329.1 million

Worldwide – $585.5 million

What does I Am Legend 2 need to earn to outshine the OG film?

Since the OG film enjoyed a solid run at the box office, earning $585.5 million worldwide, I Am Legend 2 has big shoes to fill. To surpass the OG movie and put a safe gap between the two, the sequel must earn $600 million worldwide. But just to be superior to the OG, it will have to earn $586 million worldwide.

What do we know about I Am Legend 2?

I Am Legend 2 is in pre-production [via Collider] and will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., known for Creed II and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Will Smith is reportedly returning, and this time, Michael B Jordan will also be joining him in the sequel. nothing related to the film’s plot has been revealed.

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