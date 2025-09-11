Ariana Grande is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters and actresses today. She enjoys a massive fan following, and fans are very much invested in her personal life as well. The Thank U, Next hitmaker has always been open about her relationships, and even made songs based on her love life. While Grande is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, she has previously been linked to several other high-profile celebrities. From her early romances to her present relationship, here is a look back at Ariana Grande’s dating history.

Graham Phillips

Ariana Grande met Graham Phillips in 2008 while working together on the set of 13: The Musical. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship, and the couple dated for three years. The Break Free singer and Phillips announced their split in 2011.

Nathan Sykes

The 7 Rings singer started dating The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes in 2013 when they worked together on the Almost Is Never Enough music video. However, the romance didn’t last long, as according to PEOPLE, the duo separated in January 2014 due to long-distance issues.

Jai Brooks

Australian YouTuber Jai Brooks, who is part of a comedy and prank group called The Janoskians, grabbed Ariana Grande’s attention through social media. Later, he sent public messages to the singer and made a video listing the reasons why Grande should date him. The pair started dating in 2012 but broke up almost two years later.

New photo of Ariana Grande and Jai Brooks at Disney World. pic.twitter.com/ORoJrfj0z6 — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) June 26, 2014

Big Sean

Famous rapper Big Sean and Ariana Grande met in 2012 and formed a good friendship. However, love bloomed in their lives in 2014, when the duo confirmed their relationship. They dated for eight months before their reps issued a joint statement to US Weekly to announce their split, in which they mentioned that the couple deeply cares for each other and will remain close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓵𝓲𝓵 𝓴𝓲𝓽𝓽𝔂 (@myeverythingeraaa)

Ricky Alvarez

In 2015, the Rain on Me singer was romantically linked to one of her backup dancers, Ricky Alvarez. The duo was together for almost a year, but as per E! News, they eventually called it quits because they could not make it work. They separated on friendly terms, as per the publication. Victoria Monét shared in an interview with Cosmopolitan how Grande’s track Moonlight was written about a special night between Ariana and Ricky.

.@ArianaGrande at Ricky’s ALLTHINGSMEAN event in Santa Monica, CA 📷 (December 14) pic.twitter.com/op1934v86j — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) December 15, 2019

Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and late American rapper Mac Miller were good friends since 2012, and they also dated for almost two years, from 2016 to May 2018. The rapper passed away in September 2018, following which Ariana Grande penned a heartfelt tribute. She remembered him as her “dearest friend.”

Ariana breaking down when she sang “wish I could say thank you to Malcolm” is too much. Literally LAST YEAR they were at coachella together, as well as the year before. So scary how much can change in a year 😥😔🥺❤️miss you Mac #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/fMBgUToKKk — lottie (@l0ttiehall) April 15, 2019

Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson and Grande started dating shortly after she broke up with Miller. Their whirlwind romance was all over social media, and Davidson confirmed their relationship in May 2018 with an adorable picture of them wearing Harry Potter robes. The duo even got engaged during this time. But their love story was short-lived, as the couple separated in October 2018. As per PEOPLE, they felt it was too much too soon for the pair.

ariana grande via pete davidson’s instagram post 7 years ago today with “doggie 🖤”(17th july 2018) pic.twitter.com/8YcZsTvueP — ariana throwbacks💋 (@throwbacksofag) July 18, 2025

Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating at the start of 2020, and the pair decided to get engaged in December 2020. The adorable duo got hitched a few months later in May 2021, in a small and beautiful ceremony. Grande and the luxury real estate agent spent some great years together, but separated in 2023. According to PEOPLE, Grande and Gomez’s divorce was finalized in March 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Knot (@theknot)

Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande is currently dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. However, as per TMZ, rumors of their budding romance started making rounds shortly after Grande separated from Dalton Gomez. Grande and Slater started dating officially after Ethan separated from his wife, Lilly, and the former had divorced Dalton. According to Cosmopolitan, the pair has taken the next step in their bond by moving in together in New York. He has also received the approval from Grande’s friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande Update (@agbupdatesforlife2_)

