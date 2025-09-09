The Conjuring began in 2013 and soon turned into one of the most profitable supernatural horror series in cinema. What started with a single film grew into a wide universe with spinoffs like Annabelle and The Nun. Over the years, three direct sequels carried forward the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga and now the ninth entry, The Conjuring: Last Rites, arrives as the chapter meant to close the mainline series.

What is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

This latest film adapts the Smurl haunting, a real case investigated by the Warrens. Jack and Janet Smurl claimed their family home was plagued by a demon, a story that drew attention from both the Catholic and Episcopal Churches. The Warrens later published their account of the case in a 1988 book titled The Haunted: One Family’s Nightmare. Last Rites takes that story and places it at the heart of what is described as the Warrens’ final major case. Alongside Wilson and Farmiga, the cast includes Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, Ben Hardy as her boyfriend Tony, and Rebecca Calder and Elliot Cowan as Janet and Jack Smurl.

Why The Conjuring Universe Will Continue Beyond Last Rites

Although the movie ties up the long-running story of Ed and Lorraine, the wider Conjuring Universe shows no signs of stopping. James Wan has hinted that the main series may be over, but spinoffs can keep the franchise alive. He has even suggested the possibility of a new “Phase Two,” one that could still include the original characters in some form.

According to him, the heart of these films has always been the Warrens’ bond, a family dynamic that drew audiences back even more than the scares. “And so, the heart of this franchise is truly the two of them playing this family dynamic, and so, you know, I guess if there is any future story to be told that would still be the same,” the filmmaker explained, per CBR. “Yeah. I don’t think we should ever detour from that.”

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga on Ending the Journey

Wilson and Farmiga themselves admitted that The Conjuring feels inseparable from them. They accepted Last Rites as the rightful way to conclude their journey, though they acknowledged the possibility of more stories since the real Lorraine lived into her 90s and Ed into his 70s. While the actors are not directly involved in shaping the future of the franchise, both welcomed the idea of speculation and possibilities beyond this chapter.

Last Rites, positioned as the closing chapter of the main Conjuring films, still leaves the larger universe of Annabelle, The Nun, and possible new stories wide open.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is now playing in theaters, delivering one more entry into a saga that continues to echo beyond its supposed ending.

