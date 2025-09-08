Austin Butler might be breathing a sigh of relief, but his comfort will not come easily as he has found himself tied to two of the most disappointing box office outings of 2025.

Earlier this year, he starred in Ari Aster’s Eddington, which turned out to be an overwhelming commercial failure. Now his other project, Caught Stealing, where he shares the screen with Matt Smith and Bad Bunny, is also struggling despite faring a little better than Eddington.

Caught Stealing Has Surpassed Eddington

After its August 21 release, caught Stealing eventually crawled past the $20 million mark worldwide, with nearly $13 million from North America and international numbers inching toward $10 million, per Box Office Mojo. These figures look small when compared to the scale of the production and the names involved.

Caught Stealing Box Office Summary

North America – $12.8m

International – $9.4m

Worldwide – $22.2m

Caught Stealing, on the other hand, has been able to surpass Eddington’s total ($12.6m). Its domestic numbers alone have gone beyond the worldwide haul of Eddington, which for Butler is a small positive.

Caught Stealing Surpasses Eddington but Misses Its Budget

The reality is tough though as with a budget of $40 million, the film is struggling to even dream of breaking even. It opened in over 3,500 theatres in North America and during its most recent three day weekend managed $3.1 million. On Saturday it jumped nearly 49.7% with $1.4 million compared to Friday’s $935,000 and yet that momentum was not enough to cover the steep decline from its earlier weekends. The film saw nearly a 60% drop compared to its debut weekend and such trends suggest sharper drops are ahead.

Caught Stealing Ranks Higher but Still Underperforms

At the moment, Caught Stealing holds the 65th position among 2025 releases, which places it far above Eddington sitting at 91st. The western drama with Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Emma Stone failed to draw audiences despite the impressive lineup.

It stalled at just above $12 million worldwide, with international numbers not even reaching $3 million. For Joaquin Phoenix this adds to a string of underperforming projects after his Oscar-winning role in Joker, with Napoleon and Joker 2 also falling short. Pedro Pascal has had mixed results himself, with his last film Fantastic Movie: First Steps not living up to expectations either.

For Butler, the fact that Caught Stealing edged past Eddington offers little consolation. It is still ranked below the top 50 films of the year, and unless it finds an unlikely late surge, the film will end its theatrical run far from profitable. In the bigger picture, 2025 has not been kind to Butler’s film career, leaving him with two projects remembered more for their financial failure than their creative ambition.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps North America Box Office Day 45: Surpasses This Spider-Man Film To Be 34th Highest-Grossing Superhero Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News